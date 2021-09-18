DAZN. Saturday with Serie A opens on the platform that broadcasts in streaming at 2.30 pm with Luca Farina introducing Genoa-Fiorentina, told from 3 pm by Gabriele Giustiniani flanked by Alessandro Budel for the technical commentary and with Tommaso Turci on the sidelines.

At 5.30 pm Giorgia Rossi, former face of Mediaset in search of fortune in Dazn, presents the meeting between Inter and Bologna at San Siro with Federico Balzaretti, narrated from 6 pm by Pierluigi Pardo with Massimo Ambrosini commentator and the usually excited Davide Bernardo near the benches. At 20.45 the current Salernitana-Atalanta bill completes, Dario Mastroianni with Simone Tiribocchi second voice and Federica Zille sideline.

For the rest, there is Atletico Madrid-Atletico Bilbao at 4.15 pm with Stefano Borghi at the microphone and all the Serie B matches.

SKY. Early evening with Salernitana-Atalanta, “Live” at 8.45 pm on Sky Sport Uno with commentary by Andrea Marinozzi flanked by Fernando Orsi to the technical commentary. Wide pre-game from 20 and long post-match in the studio with Alessandro Bonan and his guests.

With regard to the Premier League, three matches scheduled today on Sky Sport Football: it starts at 13.30 with Wolverhampton-Brentford told by Paolo Ciarravano, at 16 Liverpool-Crystal Palace with Federico Zancan on the microphone, at 18.30 Aston Villa-Everton with the voice of Nicola Roggero.

For the Bundesliga two matches scheduled on Sky Sport Uno: Bayern Munich-Bochum at 3.30 pm with commentary by Pietro Nicolodi, at 6.30 pm Cologne-Leipzig with Christian Giordano at the microphone.

For the Ligue1 the match between St. Etienne and Bordeaux is proposed at 9 pm on Sky Sport Football, according to Nicolò Ramella.

The pay TV also broadcasts all the matches of B series and a couple of Serie C matches (at 5.30 pm Pistoiese-Reggiana on Sky Sport 253 and Juve Stabia-Campobasso on Sky Sport 254).

HELBIZ. The new platform offers all Serie B matches on its App.

SPORTITALIA. For the Primavera championship, Juventus-Napoli on SportItalia and Pescara-Torino on SoloCalcio are reported at 13. At 18.30 De Zerbi’s Shakhtar takes the field away against Mariupol on SoloCalcio (channel 61).

SKY SOCCER BAR. The satellite channel for public places broadcasts today’s three Serie A matches.

DAZN PROBLEMS. Also yesterday evening some problems for the vision of Sassuolo-Torino on Dazn. And tomorrow night there is Juventus-Milan, a match with a high audience.

