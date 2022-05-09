The postponement of Serie A and the Primavera championship characterize the televised football Monday.

DAZN. Prime evening on the platform that broadcasts in streaming with Fiorentina-Roma, commentary by Dario Mastroianni with Massimo Donati second voice. It starts at 8.45pm. The match is included in Pierluigi Pardo’s program, similar to Tiki Taka tonight on Italia Uno, “SuperTele” with Ciro Ferrara in the studio with other guests.

SKY SOCCER BAR. In public places Fiorentina-Roma is broadcast via satellite on Sky Calcio Bar.

SPORTITALIA. The Primavera championship is broadcast on channel 60: at 2 pm Fiorentina-Sampdoria told by Gabriele Schiavi, at 5 pm the Inter-Milan derby with Francesco Letizia at the microphone.

SOLOCALCIO. Appointment at 16 with the match of the Primavera championship between Turin and Atalanta, to the story of Emanuele Vento.

ITALY ONE. Today’s episode of “Tiki Taka” begins at 11.55 pm with Piero Chiambretti at the helm. Among the guests, Corrado Orrico and Lorenzo Amoruso.

