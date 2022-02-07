Serie A, Liga, Portuguese league, Serie C and Spring Tournament on televised Monday.

SKY. First evening with Serie A on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Calcio: at 20.45 there is the postponement between Salerno and Spezia, commentary by Daniele Barone flanked by Nando Orsi to the technical commentary and with Francesco Modugno and Marina Presello on the sidelines. Prologue from 8 pm and then final comments in “La casa dello sport” with Federica Masolin in management, guests Alessandro Costacurta, Riccardo Gentile and Fabio Tavelli.

DAZN. The English-owned platform proposes at 8.45 pm Salernitana-Spezia (at the microphone Dario Calogero and Emanuele Giaccherini) and at 21 Athletic Bilbao-Espanyol with Federico Zanon at the story.

RAISPORT. On channel 57 it airs at 9 pm Modena-Cesena for the C series.

SPORTITALIA. Early afternoon on channel 60 for the Primavera championship: at 2.30pm Sassuolo-Atalanta.

ELEVEN SPORTS. The platform broadcasts all the matches of the Serie C championship: at 9pm Modena-Cesena.

ONEFOOTBALL. On the German-owned platform, an appointment at 8 pm with Tondela-Benfica for the Portuguese championship.

