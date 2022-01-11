A postponement of Serie A, a recovery of the Premier League and the third day of the African Cup of Nations on the televised Tuesday linked to football.

DAZN. The platform that broadcasts in streaming – always with a certain delay compared to the live broadcast, around 40 seconds – proposes this evening the postponement between Cagliari and Bologna, at the microphone Alberto Santi flanked by the talkative Dario Marcolin to the technical commentary and with Orazio Accomando sideline.

SKY. The spectacular Premier League will also be staged tonight on Sky Sport Football: at 9 pm, appointment with the images coming from the St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton-Brentford, commentary by Filippo Benincampi.

DISCOVERY +. There are three meetings scheduled for today the African Cup in progress in Cameroon. It starts at 2 pm with Algeria-Sierra Leone told by Andrea Di Staso, at 5 pm there is the Nigeria-Egypt wait with Alessandro Lettieri at the microphone, at 8 pm Sudan-Guinea Bissau with Federico Zanon in position.

TOMORROW. The Super Cup between Inter and Juventus will be broadcast tomorrow evening exclusively on Canale 5. Kick-off at 21.

