It is the day of Italy at Euro 2020. The National team takes the field in Rome at 6 pm against Wales, in front of the Raiuno and Sky cameras

RAI. State TV opens in the afternoon from the Foro Italico at 5.15 pm with Paola Ferrari who introduces Italy-Wales with Marco Tardelli and connects with the Foro Italico where Enrico Varriale and Claudio Marchisio offer viewers the latest news on the match. At 6 pm the kick-off, the commentary is entrusted as usual to Alberto Rimedio flanked by Antonio Di Gennaro as commentator and with Alessandro Antinelli near the benches. Also in high definition on channel 501. At the end, an appointment from 8 pm on Rai Sport, channel 57, for “Diretta Azzurri” with interviews and comments.

The match is broadcast in 4K on channel 210 of Tivusat with personalized commentary. The start of “European Nights” is instead fixed at 11.20 pm.

The rest of Sunday Rai on Euro 2020 foresees “European Dribbling” at 13.30 on Raidue and in the morning on Rai Sport the reruns of Portugal-Germany at 8.30 and Spain-Poland at 10.15.

SKY. The pay TV broadcasts both the Sunday matches of Euro 2020 at the same time: Italy-Wales is told from 6 pm on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Football by Fabio Caressa with Beppe Bergomi second voice, Switzerland-Turkey is always staged at 6 pm on Sky Sport 253 with Dario Massara in position. In the studio from 5 pm Alessandro Bonan and Federica Lodi converse with Sandro Piccinini, Paolo Condo ‘, Alessandro Costacurta. Italy-Wales is broadcast in 4K Hdr.

During the day, pay TV follows the preparation for the Azzurri’s meeting with his correspondents Peppe Di Stefano, Marco Nosotti and Giorgia Cenni.

THE SIGNAL. We remind you that the Rai signal, as long as you watch the game on digital terrestrial, arrives in homes a second before the Sky satellite.

YOU LISTEN. Euro 2020 continues to dominate the audience: Friday evening 4 million and 940 thousand viewers on Raiuno for the tie between England and Scotland, for a share of 24 percent.

THEY SAID. With his preparation he could work with excellent results at Istat, instead he is Sky commentator: yesterday Davide Polizzi filled the Hungary-France story with statistics, in most cases of little interest.

TOMORROW. The third day of a couple of groups begins on Monday and therefore the matches are played simultaneously: Rai has chosen to propose Finland-Belgium in prime time while on Sky there are also Ukraine-Austria and Macedonia-Holland at 18, Russia- Denmark at 9pm.

