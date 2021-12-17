The exultation of the Genoa players after the victory against Salernitana

Serie A takes the field on Friday evening television. After the Coppa Italia broadcast in the clear, football is once again the prerogative of Sky and Dazn subscribers.

SKY. First evening with the leaders on pay TV: Sky Sport Calcio proposes at 8.45 pm Salernitana-Inter, commentary by Maurizio Compagnoni flanked by Luca Marchegiani to the technical commentary and with Andrea Paventi and Andrea Barzaghi on the sidelines.

The game is inserted in the container “La Casa dello Sport” broadcast from 8pm to 11.30pm with Giorgia Cenni at the helm, Fabio Tavelli, Stefano De Grandis and Beppe Bergomi in the studio.

The Bundesliga is staged on Sky Sport Uno: at 20.30 Bayern Munich-Wolfsburg, at the microphone Pietro Nicolodi.

DAZN. The platform that broadcasts in streaming presents both today’s Serie A matches on the bill. It begins at 18.30 with Lazio-Genoa told by Riccardo Mancini with Dario Marcolin second voice, Federica Zille during the presentation with Alessandro Matri. At 20.45 appointment with Salernitana-Inter narrated by Dario Mastroianni with Marco Parolo to the technical commentary and introduced in the studio by the storyteller for the network Marco Cattaneo with Simone Tiribocchi and Massimo Ambrosini guests in the so-called “Square”.

International football: at 8.45 pm the English Serie B is on stage with Barnsley-West Bromwich with Matteo Marceddu at the microphone, at 21 Celta Vigo-Espanyol for La Liga.

