Rome – First televised Friday evening with Serie A and the last day of the Serie B championship.

SKY. The pay TV broadcasts the match between Genoa and Juventus at 9 pm from Marassi, commentary by Andrea Marinozzi flanked by Giancarlo Marocchi to the technical commentary, with Riccardo Re and Giovanni Guardalà engaged on the sidelines.

The French championship is staged on Sky Sport Football: at 21 Lille-Monaco.

DAZN. The thirty-sixth matchday of Serie A opens on the platform at San Siro with Inter-Empoli told from 6.45 pm by Stefano Borghi and Marco Parolo, introducing the match from the field Marco Russo and Giampaolo Pazzini.

At 9 pm meeting with Genoa-Juve, Riccardo Mancini and Manuel Pasqual on the microphones; Giorgia Rossi introduces the game with Barzagli and Tiribocchi.

For the Spanish Liga it is played at 21 Levante-Real Sociedad.

SKY SOCCER BAR. Serie A in public places can be seen via satellite on Sky Calcio Bar with the voices of Sky commentators.

THE DIFFERENCES. We remind you that the images of the matches arrive first on Sky and then on Dazn, not to mention the minute that separates the RadioRai commentary from Dazn as in streaming the action is seen later.

THE B SERIES The last day of the championship is broadcast entirely by Sky, Dazn and Helbiz.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS