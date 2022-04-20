Rome – It is still there Italian Cupfrom this year on the television prerogative of Mediaset, to characterize the football Wednesday evening on the small screen: the semifinal Juventus-Fiorentina airs at 9 pm on Canale 5, commentary by Massimo Callegari flanked by Massimo Paganin for technical commentary while Fabrizio Ferrero and Gianni Balzarini are engaged on the sidelines.

At the end, line to study with Monica Bertini who analyzes the game with Mino Taveri, Stefano Sorrentino, Alessio Tacchinardi and, as regards the work of the referee Doveri, Mauro Bergonzi.

SKY. A London derby on Wednesday evening by Sky Sport Calcio: Chelsea-Arsenal will be played at 8.45 pm, according to Paolo Ciarravano. Premier League also on Sky Sport Football with Manchester City-Brighton at 9 pm, on the microphone Nicola Roggero.

Double appointment with Ligue1 on pay TV: at 7 pm Sky Sport Football proposes Monaco-Nice, commentary by Gianluigi Bagnulo, while at 9 pm it is Sky Sport 251 to broadcast Angers-Psg, in Andrea Marinozzi’s position.

DAZN. The Spanish Liga is staged on the platform that broadcasts in streaming: at 19 Atletico Madrid-Granada, at 20 Celta Vigo-Getafe, at 21.30 Osasuna-Real Madrid.

HELBIZ. Leipzig-Union Berlin is the second semifinal of the German Cup proposed at 20.15 from the platform.

SPORTITALIA. At midnight Argentine championship on channel 60 of digital terrestrial: Talleres-River Plate.

SOLOCALCIO. On channel 61 it airs the Primavera Championship with the Genoese teams in the field: at 2 pm Sampdoria-Sassuolo, at 4 pm Atalanta-Genoa.

YOU LISTEN. Excellent audience last night on Canale 5 for the Milan derby: Inter-Milan was seen by 6 million and 890 thousand viewers, for a share of 28.94 percent.

