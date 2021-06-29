The training of the English national team before the match against Germany

After yesterday’s show, last act for the round of 16: on the pitch today at 18 England-Germany, “Live” on Raiuno and Sky, e Sweden-Ukraine at 9 pm exclusively on pay TV.

Rai. State TV renounces the first evening of football and, being able to choose the match to be broadcast, opts for the big afternoon match at 18 between England and Germany, told by Luca De Capitani with Manuel Pasqual second voice. Prologue from 17.30 from the Foro Italico in Rome with Paola Ferrari who introduces the game with Antonio Di Gennaro. The match is broadcast in 4K with personalized commentary on Tivusat’s Rai4K satellite channel. Reply on Raiuno at half past one, after the “European Nights”.

For the rest, Raidue presents “European Dribbling” at 1.30 pm, RaiSport offers the France-Switzerland rerun at 9.45 am.

Sky. Pay TV offers both scheduled meetings as usual. It starts at 18 with England-Germany, commentary by Federico Zancan flanked by Luca Marchegiani to the technical comment and with Paolo Aghemo sent. At 9 pm it was the turn of Sweden-Ukraine, Andrea Marinozzi at the microphone with commentator Nando Orsi and Matteo Barzaghi on the sidelines. The channels are Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Football. In the studio, Leo Di Bello and his guests.

Abroad. The expected England-Germany is proposed in the UK by the BBC, in Germany by the Das Erste channel, in Spain by Cuatro of the Mediaset group, in France by Tf1.

You listen. Record audience on Sunday evening for matches without Italy on the pitch: Belgium-Portugal was seen on Raiuno by 7 million and 917 thousand viewers, for a share of 38.9 percent, and by one million and 360 thousand Sky subscribers .

Rai play. The matches broadcast by Rai so far can be reviewed at any time on the state TV platform.

Friday. The quarter-finals start on Friday: at 6 pm Switzerland-Spain, at 9 pm Belgium-Italy. Both matches are scheduled on Raiuno and Sky.

