Seventh day at Euro 2020, “live” on television in our country on Rai in part and on Sky in full.

RAI. As usual, the Raiuno flagship network proposes the evening match, in this case the Netherlands-Austria “live” from 9 pm with the commentary by Giacomo Capuano flanked by Bruno Giordano to the technical commentary. Prologue to the match from the Foro Italico with Paola Ferrari who introduces the meeting with Marco Tardelli. At the final whistle of the Israeli referee Orel Grinfeeld comments from the Foro Italico and line to “Notti Europee”, the mediocre container led by the hilarious Marco Lollobrigida. The rest of today’s state TV program includes “Dribbling Europei” at 13.30 on Raidue and on the night of Raiuno (1.30) the replica of Holland-Austria.

SKY. The day of football played on pay TV opens at 3 pm with Ukraine-North Macedonia told by Dario Massara, at 6 pm live from Copenhagen the Denmark-Belgium airs with Riccardo Trevisani on the microphone, at 9 pm the match is staged in Amsterdam between Holland and Austria, commentary by Federico Zancan with columnist Nando Orsi. The channels are always Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Football. In the afternoon he leads Mario Giunta to the studio, in the evening Leo Di Bello with guests Massimo Marianella, Paolo Condò and Giancarlo Marocchi.

YOU LISTEN. The National team also triumphs on TV: last night the match between Italy and Switzerland attracted the attention of 13 million and 345 thousand viewers on Raiuno, for a share of 51.89 percent and therefore with one television on two tuned to the network flagship of state TV; the peak was reached in the 26th minute when with 14 million and 125 thousand people watching the match.

THEY SAID. Confusion with the numbers yesterday for Daniele Barone in commentary, at minute 85, for Turkey-Wales. “Let’s do some calculations. At this point Wales with the same points as Italy but Italy still has to take the field ”. In fact, Bale’s team had points and has 4. A minute later the flattering correction.

TOMORROW. The British derby between England and Scotland on Friday of Euro 2020 stands out: the match is scheduled at 9 pm on Raiuno and Sky. The two afternoon matches are instead the prerogative of pay TV: at 15 Sweden-Slovakia, at 18 Croatia-Czech Republic.

