Rome – The round of 16 of Euro 2020 on TV: for Rai one meeting a day, on Sky the entire bill.

It starts tomorrow, Saturday 26 June, with the state TV which obviously broadcasts the match of theItaly versus Austria, while Sky in addition to the Azzurri offers the match between Wales and Denmark at 18 from Amsterdam.

On Sunday, state TV opts for Belgium-Portugal at 9pm, Sky also broadcasts Netherlands-Czech Republic at 18 from Budapest.

Monday Raiuno prime time with France-Switzerland, in the afternoon (6 pm) Croatia-Spain you can only see it on Sky.

Tuesday Rai chooses the afternoon England-Germany and leaves the exclusive of Sweden-Ukraine on Sky at 9pm.

The quarter-finals, scheduled for Friday 2 and Saturday 3 July, will be seen on both Rai and Sky as well as the semifinals and the final.

