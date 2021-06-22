Just two matches scheduled for the European Championships today: Czech Republic-England and Croatia-Scotland.

RAI. State TV has chosen to broadcast the match between the Czech Republic and England live from Wembley, told from 9 pm on Raiuno by Luca De Capitani flanked by Manuel Pasqual to the technical comment. Prologue to the meeting from 8.30 pm from the Foro Italico with Paola Ferrari who introduces the match with Marco Tardelli. At the end of the meeting, news and from 11.15 pm the mediocre “European Nights” conducted by Marco Lollobrigida until one in the morning. And right in the night, at half past one, the Czech Republic-England replica. In the rest of the state TV programming on Euro 2020 there will be “European Dribbling” at 13.30 on Raidue and in the morning (10.15) on Rai Sport last night’s match between Finland and Belgium.

SKY. The pay TV broadcasts both scheduled matches and assigns the Sky Sport Uno channel to the “Diretta Gol” with the salient phases of the evening’s matches. Sky Sport Football proposes at 9 pm Czech Republic-England, commentary by Nicola Roggero with commentator Luca Marchegiani. Same time on Sky Sport 253 for Croatia-Scotland with Massimo Marianella at the microphone. In the studio, analysis and comments with Leo Di Bello and his guests including Paolo Condò and Paolo Di Canio.

YOU LISTEN. On average 11 million and 600 thousand viewers saw Italy beat Wales one to zero on Raiuno on Sunday afternoon, for a 60 percent share with more than half of the televisions switched on tuned to the flagship network of state TV ; on Sky, the game had 1.7 million subscribers. As for Rai again, the “Diretta Azzurri” at the end of the meeting attracted only 536 thousand viewers as well as “European Nights” without the tow of the national team collapsed to 718 thousand people.

RAIPLAY. On the state TV platform you can watch all the games played so far at Euro 2020 broadcast by Raiuno.

TOMORROW. In the last exciting day of the elimination rounds, Rai chose to broadcast the match between Portugal and France on Raiuno in prime time. The Sky schedule announces Slovakia-Spain and Sweden-Poland at 6 pm, Portugal-France and Germany-Hungary at 9 pm.

