A Saturday afternoon with Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo. Two of the protagonists of the tournament take to the field today at Euro 2020, for a day that includes three matches.

Rai. State TV is offering two games today. It starts at 17.30 on Raiuno with Sabrina Gandolfi who introduces the match between the Foro Italico with Luca Toni and Antonio Di Gennaro Portugal and Germany, then told from 6 pm by Stefano Bizzotto flanked by the “specialist of the obvious” Katia Serra to the technical comment. At the end, Tg1 and then line again in Rome with Paola Ferrari who presents with Marco Tardelli the meeting between Spain and Poland narrated from 9 pm by Dario Di Gennaro with Andrea Agostinelli second voice. The matches of the ninth day of Euro 2020 are then analyzed in the “European Nights” program scheduled from 11.15 pm until 1 am. And speaking of night, appointment at half past one with the replica of Portugal-Germany. Also in high definition on channel 501 of digital terrestrial.

On football Saturday there will also be “Dribbling Europeani” at 13.30 on Raidue and the replica of England-Scotland at 9.45 on RaiSport (channel 57 of digital terrestrial).

Sky. As always, the pay TV broadcasts all the matches of Euro 2020. It starts at 15 with Hungary-France on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Football with Davide Polizzi and Giancarlo Marocchi respectively first and second voice, at 6 pm it is the turn of Portugal-Germany with the commentary by Maurizio Compagnoni flanked by Luca Marchegiani to the technical commentary, at 9 pm it completes today’s program Spain-Poland live from Seville with Riccardo Gentile and Daniele Adani on the microphones. In the studio in the afternoon Mario Giunta confronts Andrea Marinozzi and Nando Orsi, in the evening Leo Di Bello hosts Massimo Ambrosini, Paolo Condò and Riccardo Trevisani.

You listen. The television evening on Thursday was also dominated by football: on Raiuno the victory of the Netherlands over Austria was seen by 4 million and 970 thousand viewers (23.7 percent share), on Sky there were 640 thousand subscribers to watching the game.

Abroad. The afternoon Hungary-France is broadcast across the Alps by Tf1 with the very popular couple at home formed by Gregoire Margotton and Bixente Lizarazu in commentary, the victorious debut at Euro 2020 against Germany of the Pogba team had recorded 15 million and 100 thousand viewers on M6 (for the same match 22 million fans on the German Zdf).

They said. “Sorry but a beach soccer match came on video and I don’t know what’s going on.” Pietro Nicolodi yesterday commented on Sky in the sixteenth minute of Croatia-Czech Republic.

Sunday. Back on the pitch Italy, against Wales at 6 pm live on Raiuno and Sky. The other match of the day Switzerland-Turkey takes place at the same time on Sky.

