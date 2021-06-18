Rome – The British derby stands out among England and Scotland on the day of Euro 2020, the only match broadcast by both Rai and Sky.

RAI. The first evening of Raiuno is, as usual, the prerogative of the European Championships: at 9 pm the appointment with England-Scotland, live from Wembley with the commentary by Luca De Capitani flanked by Manuel Pasqual to the technical comment. Prologue from 8.30 pm from the Foro Italico in Rome where Paola Ferrari introduces with the match with Marco Tardelli. At the end of the “Notti Europee” line, the mediocre container led by Marco Lollobrigida until one in the morning. The day of Euro 2020 on the flagship network of State TV is completed by the England-Scotland rerun scheduled at 1:00 am. Also in high definition on channel 501.

The game is also broadcast in 4K on the Rai4K channel running at number 210 on Tivusat.

During the day there will also be “European Dribbling” at 13.30 on Raidue and the Netherlands-Austria meeting to be reviewed at 9.40 on Rai Sport, channel 57 of digital terrestrial.

SKY. Pay TV boasts the exclusivity of afternoon matches: at 3 pm Sky Sport Football broadcasts Sweden-Slovakia with Antonio Nucera on the microphone, at 6 pm Sky Sport Uno is added for the Croatia-Czech Republic live broadcast at 6 pm with the story of Pietro Nicolodi. In the evening, at 9 pm, England and Scotland take the field at Wembley, commentary by Massimo Marianella with commentator Massimo Ambrosini and Filippo Benincampi sent to London. The meetings are offered in 4K Hdr. In the studio from 8 pm Anna Billò hosts Paolo Di Canio, Beppe Bergomi, Federico Zancan.

YOU LISTEN. Record Wednesday evening, at least as far as this edition of the European Championships is concerned, for Italy’s triumph over Switzerland: 13 million and 336 thousand viewers on Raiuno, one million and 786 thousand subscribers on Sky. So far the match without the national team in the field that has most interested the fans has been France-Germany with 7 million and 74 thousand people tuned to Raiuno and 1 million and 189 thousand on Sky.

THEY SAID. Last night for the Netherlands-Austria to report a considerable difference in the pronunciation of the names of the players, especially the Austrians, between the commentaries of Rai and Sky with the state TV that gave a singular reading.

TOMORROW. On Saturday of Euro 2020 Raiuno broadcasts Portugal-Germany at 6 pm and Spain-Poland at 9 pm, Sky also Hungary-France with kick-off at 3 pm.

