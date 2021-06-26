Italy takes the field on Saturday night on television.

RAI. Early evening with Italy-Austria live from Wembley: the English referee Taylor blows the whistle at 21, the commentary is entrusted to Alberto Rimedio flanked by Antonio Di Gennaro as columnist and with Alessandro Antinelli on the sidelines. Prologue from 8.30 pm with Paola Ferrari who introduces the meeting with Marco Tardelli and connects with London for the latest news from the field by Enrico Varriale with Claudio Marchisio. At the end of the game, comments and interviews before passing the line to the “European Nights” container. Also in high definition on channel 501.

Italy-Austria is also offered in 4K on Tivusat channel 210 as well as broadcast live on Rai Play.

SKY. Pay TV shows the quality of its commentators on Saturday night for the national team: Sandro Piccinini, Paolo Condo ‘, Alessandro Costacurta, Valentina Giacinti are expected in the studio from 8 pm to avoid conversing with conductors Alessandro Bonan and Federica Lodi. Italy-Austria starts at 9 pm, the story on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Football is by Fabio Caressa with technical commentary Beppe Bergomi and sideline Marco Nosotti. At the final whistle, long after the game. The match is broadcast in 4K Hdr. During the day, the march towards the match is the work of the correspondents Nosotti, Giorgia Cenni and Peppe Di Stefano.

THE OTHER MATCH. The round of 16 of Euro 2020 opens at 6 pm in Amsterdam with the match between Wales and Denmark proposed exclusively by Sky with the voice of Nicola Roggero, commentator who usually thinks he is a radio commentator and floods the viewer with words, flanked by Nando Orsi to the technical comment. Channels, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Football.

THE SIGNAL. Pay attention to the neighbors: the Rai signal, as long as you watch the game on digital terrestrial and not through Tivusat, arrives a second before the Sky satellite.

THEY SAID. “In these European Championships no one sings the anthem like our Azzurri”. Anna Billo Wednesday 23 June, 11.33 pm, Sky Sport Uno.

RAIPLAY. The state TV platform offers fans all the games broadcast so far by Rai at Euro 2020 in an on demand version. As for the live broadcasts, the most watched match so far was the Italy-Wales afternoon with 270,000 people connected.

TOMORROW. The Sunday of Euro 2020 sees the Netherlands-Czech Republic meet at 6 pm and Belgium-Portugal at 9 pm, both of which are “live” on Sky while Rai offers the evening match.

