Group C opens, group B follows: the first round of a couple of elimination rounds is completed today with four games. Sky offers all the meetings, Rai has chosen Finland-Belgium.

RAI. Raiuno’s European evening begins at 8.30 pm live from the Foro Italico with Paola Ferrari who introduces with Marco Tardelli the match between Finland and Belgium, told from 9 pm from St. Petersburg by Stefano Bizzotto with Katia Serra second voice. At the end the first comments from Rome and then at 11.15 pm line to the mediocre “European Nights”. The game is broadcast in high definition on digital terrestrial channel 501 and in 4K with personalized commentary on the Rai4K satellite channel at number 210 of Tivusat. For the rest, at lunchtime Raidue proposes “European Dribbling” at 13.30, in the morning (10.15) on Raisport there is the replica of Wales-Italy.

SKY. The pay TV offers, as always, all the matches of the day live. It starts at 6 pm with the matches that complete group C: Ukraine-Austria is broadcast on Sky Sport Football with the commentary by Paolo Ciarravano flanked by Lorenzo Minotti to the technical comment; Macedonia-Holland is starting “live” from Amsterdam with Daniele Barone at the microphone and Paolo Aghemo sent. At 9 pm on Sky Sport Football, Finland-Belgium on Sky Sport Football is staged with Federico Zancan and Nando Orsi respectively first and second voice and with Matteo Barzaghi at the St. Petersburg stadium, while Sky Sport 253 includes Russia-Denmark in the schedule with Andrea Marinozzi in station. On Sky Sport Uno there will be the “Direct Goal” with images from the fields that alternate on the screen. The matches are proposed in 4K Hdr. In the studio Leo Di Bello and his guests

YOU LISTEN. Spain-Poland gathered 4 million and 974 thousand viewers on Saturday evening in front of Raiuno, for a share of 27.3 per cent, allowing the flagship network of state television to dominate the evening. The victory of Germany over Portugal was instead witnessed by 2 million and 814 thousand fans.

THEY SAID. “The ball is recovered and carried forward by the grenadiers in white jersey”. Dario Di Gennaro, in the fourteenth minute of Spain-Poland on Raiuno.

RAIPLAY. On the platform you can review all the games played so far at Euro 2020, obviously the matches broadcast by Rai.

TOMORROW. There are two matches on Tuesday at Euro 2020, both at 21: Rai offers Czech Republic-England, Sky also Croatia-Scotland.

