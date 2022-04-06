Rome – Second evening with the Champions League on TV: Chelsea-Real Madrid is exclusively on Amazon Prime, Villarreal-Bayern can be seen on Sky and Mediaset Infinity.

AMAZON PRIME. The American platform has chosen tonight to broadcast Chelsea-Real Madrid, “live” at 21 with the commentary by Sandro Piccinini flanked by Massimo Ambrosini, one of the best couples in television football; Alessandro Alciato and Alessia Tarquinio are busy on the sidelines. The connection with Stamford Bridge opens at 20 with Giulia Mizzoni who introduces the game with Diego Milito, Patrice Evra and Diego Milito. At the end, after the analysis, an appointment at 11.15 pm with the highlights of the quarter-finals with Marco Cattaneo, Luca Toni and Claudio Marchisio.

SKY. Early evening with Villarreal-Bayern Munich on Sky Sport Uno, commentary by Maurizio Compagnoni flanked by Beppe Bergomi as a commentator and with Giovanni Guardalà on the sidelines. At 8 pm the “Champions League Show” begins with Anna Billò at the helm, guests Fabio Capello, Paolo Condò, Esteban Cambiasso and Alessandro Costacurta. At the final whistle some images of Chelsea-Real Madrid are expected, as well as comments on the evening.

MEDIASET INFINITY. On the platform of the Mediaset group it will be broadcast tonight at 9 pm Villarreal-Bayern Munich, Massimo Callegari with Roberto Cravero as second voice at the microphone.

