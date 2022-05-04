Rome – The second semifinal of Champions League scheduled at the Santiago Bernabeu between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The expected big match is played at20.45, the commentary is entrusted to the excellent couple formed by Sandro Piccinini and Massimo Ambrosini while Alessia Tarquinio and Alessandro Alciato are engaged on the sidelines; as regards the work of the referee Orsato during the match, Gianpaolo Calvarese is on the post.

Prologue to the match from the pitch starting at 8 pm with Giulia Mizzoni who converses with Patrice Evra, Claudio Marchisio and Clarence Seedorf.

At the end of the analysis and comments from the field again, before the summary of the two Champions League evenings by Marco Cattaneo with Luca Toni and Gianfranco Zola called to analyze them.

From 11pm, the platform owned by Amazon will make the replica of Real Madrid-Manchester City on demand available to subscribers.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS