The southern steps, the heart of Sampdoria typhus, in an archive image

SKY – Early evening with the postponement of Serie A between Juve and Lazio, “Live” at 20.45 on Sky Sport Calcio with commentary by Maurizio Compagnoni flanked by Luca Marchegiani for the technical commentary and with Giovanni Guardalà and Matteo Petrucci on the sidelines. The match is included in “La Casa dello Sport” conducted by Federica Masolin from 20 to midnight.

Premier League on Sky Sport Football: at 9pm Newcastle-Arsenalat the microphone Paolo Ciarravano.

DAZN – The platform broadcasts the two Serie A matches of the evening. It starts at 18.30 with Sampdoria-Fiorentina with Gabriele Giustiniani and Simone Tiribocchi at the station, at 8.45 pm Juventus-Lazio with the couple Buscaglia and Gobbi to the story. At the end, “SuperTele” with Pierluigi Pardo running.

DAZN, COMPLICATED WEEKEND – Penultimate act of the championship with the usual complaints of Dazn subscribers: connection problems in particular for Milan-Atalanta and Cagliari-Interdelay of the images compared above all to RadioRai (about one minute) and the Apps that inform about changing results, modest image quality, the usual sloppiness in the packaging of matches, the mediocrity of the sidelines.

