Nothing done today for the rights of football on TV. Lorenzo Casini, president of the Serie A League said: “The assembly resolved to grant an extension to the private negotiations for TV rights, which will therefore continue in the coming weeks. We have arrived at the decisive moment, with the outcome of these negotiations either there will be an assignment or there will be expressions of interest for the Lega channel. The envelopes with the offers have been opened – he underlined – but the amount has not been communicated, it has not been considered definitive given that there are still negotiations”.

There are three networks that have expressed interest in Serie A starting from the 2024-2025 championship: Dazn, Sky and Mediaset with the latter in the race to guarantee the free-to-air match on Saturday evening, the only possible novelty of the new contract. Contrary to the proclamations of the previous months, no international group, starting with Amazon, obviously found our championship interesting.