Fernando Jaramillo, president of the Dimayor, He assured that the official covid-19 tests will be done one week after the start of the League (January 22). In an interview with EL TIEMPO, he spoke about the investigation of the B final, the protests of footballers over the number of matches and the television contract.

How concerned are you with the new peak of the covid pandemic?



Well, in football we are worried and on the alert, but we knew that this could happen. We are working again with the Ministry of Health to continue with our sanitary protocol due to the pandemic. Before this peak we were thinking of alleviating it a little due to the economic burden, but we are going to do antigen tests and PCR surely because, well, we have to be careful so that the players and all the team members are in good health for him. championship that is about to start on January 22. We have done very well, and the contagion in football has been very low because the clubs and we have all been very careful, but we are concerned that this variant (omicron) that is more contagious could trigger the number of positive cases. and that affects us the number of players available in the teams for the championship. Of course we are concerned, obviously.

Have you thought about making changes to that protocol, making it more rigorous as happened, for example, in the Spanish League?



No, not for now. As I told you, for now we are going to work with the Ministry of Health to see what is the best we can do at this time of the pandemic. There are teams that have already started to work.

Did those teams that have already started work take the first tests, whether for antigens or PCR, to start the preseason?



The basis of the protocol is that there is always an individual responsibility of the teams to maintain all the biosafety measures and they themselves are the ones who consider whether they should take the tests either for antigens or PCR. We are not going to take the official tests yet: they will be taken a week before the 22nd in order to start the League.

Have you had any report of difficulty of the teams to access the tests, since there are already places in the country that complain about that?



We don’t have any data. We have been working with a laboratory that is very successful and we hope that despite the fact that, obviously, there are a large number of people who are undergoing tests due to the current situation, because in football we will have the opportunity to do ours as we had been doing it.For months we have not heard of positive cases of covid in the equipment … Are you being rigorous in the protocol …?

We are very rigorous and very careful and very serious in this matter for the health of the footballers and that of all. That is why we have had a low number of infections. Look: last year we took between 25 and 30 samples of PCR and antigen per team, which, approximately, means that we did 36,000 tests and gave us an average contagion of just 1.95 percent throughout the year. In the second semester, during the last League, the positives were only 0.78 percent. Since October the contagion is 0.35 percent. And I clarify that, in addition, we did more than 2,300 tests in the Women’s League, and between referees, referees, commissioners, official photographers, among others.

How often are the teams tested?



One PCR and one antigen per month.

Despite the new peak, the current regulations remain. In other words, if a team reports a high number of positives, will it have to play with at least seven players, like the famous match last year between Águilas Doradas and Boyacá Chicó, in which the former had to appear for the match with seven players?



As it is. That regulation follows. We are going to review the issue of the number of changes and the number of substitute players. You will remember the last assembly, last December, in which it was approved on the recommendation of the South American Football Confederation to return to the three changes per game and the rule of having only five substitute players. The idea is, then, to return to the five changes in three moments of the game, the measure taken by Fifa precisely because of the pandemic, and to the substitute benches of seven players.

Let’s change the subject: why did you re-run raffles to establish tournament schedules?



The clubs thought it was more transparent at this point to redo the draws and not define the schedule by default. And there was a draw.

His predecessor and the clubs themselves said at the time that the software to establish the championship calendar was wonderful, which allowed having key matches throughout the weekend and during all dates for, among other purposes, the interest of television. …



The software being used is very good, but the clubs said they wanted to have more transparency with a giveaway. So, well, we went back to the draw and that’s what we did. The issue of transparency was what prompted the clubs who believed that at this time the best thing was to do a draw that would give them more peace of mind and transparency.

What did the club leaders not see as transparent?



No, nothing. The best transparency was considered to be a random, random drawing. That was what they said and that was what was decided without any problem.

What is the Llaneros vs. Union Magdalena

Speaking of transparency: on the afternoon of December 31, the Disciplinary Commission decided to archive the investigation against the players of Unión Magdalena and keep it open to those of Llaneros for the scandal of the last match of the B tournament, leaving firm the promotion of the Union. What do you think…?



I cannot comment much on the subject because, as you say, there is still an open investigation. Hopefully the whole process ends. This so far is a part …

But why on the afternoon of December 31, when the interest of opinion and fans was in the New Year’s parties?



That should be asked directly to the commission. I think what they want is to speed up the process. In these issues there is no good time, although for some it seems that December 31 is not the best time. Simply, I believe that it is to give agility to the subject, to have a definitive decision in a prompt manner. This is already a decision: although many do not agree, but this is already a decision and more decisions are needed …

The ones that can be taken against Llaneros …?



The decision made by the commission was precisely to open a formal investigation to Llaneros. They will have all the right to defense, to reply, to reply, and I imagine that they will exercise it and adequately respond to the commission’s questions.

The protest of the players in the final of the League

The League final had a historic event: the public protest of the players from Cali and Tolima for the number of games scheduled for this year. Have you had any kind of contact with the Footballers Association (Acolfutpro) after that…?



No. We are definitely still experiencing difficult times, because what is happening again with the pandemic tells us that we have not come out of this very complex moment. Soccer in Colombia has experienced a 15-month emergency crisis and what was done, seeing a picture that was clearer, is to try to recover the clubs in view of the games that must be played according to the income calculated by the box office. That was the intention and you have to look at it from a positive point of view. Yes, it is a great physical demand for soccer players, but it must be taken into account that in many parts of the world they play three times a week, December 24, 31 and January 1; in Argentina they play some games every two days. It is clear that you have to take care of the players in their integrity and their physical stage. In that, absolutely, there is no doubt. But there are many things that are done in a negative way without seeing that we are in a complex moment and that the clubs are trying to get out of that complex moment and that is the reason for having two championships a year as decided. And yes: it is a great demand for the players, but it is also so for the clubs in administrative, logistical and financial terms. Between all of us we have to get out of this in the best way. Among all…

Are the clubs clear and aware that they themselves approved a tight schedule and that, in practice, it is almost impossible to postpone games due to participating in international tournaments or due to covid outbreaks?



They are well aware of that: there is no room or leeway for anything. They know that postponing games is not for this administration, that we strictly comply with the calendars and with what we agree to. You always want to help teams that have international competition, but they know that this time, for the Qatar World Cup at the end of the year, because we have to strictly comply with the dates of the matches. Really, there is no room for maneuver …

In this crisis so mentioned by you, the money from TV seems to be what has allowed the equipment to function. What are those figures?



It is a future business that must be developed jointly, hand in hand, in which we have to offer an attractive product. If the TV does well, the teams do well, because the great percentage of income from TV is from the clubs. Business is doing well and we hope it will continue to improve.

In silver, how much has it been?



Before the pandemic, in 2019, we received 111,431 million pesos from Win Sports. In the year of the pandemic, 2020, when the championship was suspended for almost seven months, the figure was 97,724 million pesos. Last year, with the two semi-annual leagues and all our tournaments (Copa, La B and women’s league) and with the business model of the subscription channel, the money received was 158,393 million pesos.

And how is that distributed among the teams?



Each of the 24 class A clubs receives 370 million pesos per month and each of the 11 class B clubs receives 93 million pesos per month.

