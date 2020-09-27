Tried for death threats made on the social network Twitter against the president of Olympique de Marseille, Jacques-Henri Eyraud, and for having disclosed his address, a young man was sentenced Friday to a one-year suspended prison sentence by the Marseille Criminal Court. Nassim H., 23, was also ordered to pay twice a symbolic euro in compensation, one for each offense, and to pay 1,000 euros for the criminal proceedings. This student, who wrote under the pseudonym of Petit Bambou, was prosecuted for “provocation not followed by effect to commit an offense or a crime”. Prosecutor Véronique Fabron pointed out that the tweet’s death threats made ” gives me shivers “ and reminded him of “Real facts seen at the assizes”. “It is not to OM which attacked (the defendant) but to Mr. Eyraud”, explained the president of the tribunal, Jean-Jacques Bagur. E. S.