Football | Ollipekka Ojala’s dinner took a shocking turn – a colleague’s quick insight saved him from death

Kuopio Palloseura’s women’s league team coach Ollipekka Ojala’s trip to Austria was to end in tragedy.

Multi a Finnish sports fan knows that the women’s team of Kuopio Palloseura was just a hair away from the group stage of the Champions League at the end of September in Sankt Pölten, Austria.

Fewer know that KuPS’s journey to the game had to start with a huge tragedy the day before the fateful match.

Coach of the reigning Finnish champion Ollipekka Ojala was suffocating.

Ojala was eating dinner at the team’s accommodation after the preparatory exercises. The food was tortillas, but since Ojala is gluten-free, he enjoyed tacos.

Then a large piece of beef in the taco got stuck in the trachea, and it wouldn’t come off after trying.

“Panic came quite quickly. I stood up, I thought, what am I going to do now”, says Ojala.

It was like in the movies. Life passed like a film strip in the mind of the father of 1- and 3-year-old children.

“I started thinking quickly that this was it. Does this end in Pölten? Fortunately, it didn’t. It’s hard to think that life can end with something like that. The moment was raw.”

The players were looking for food during their coach’s moments of horror. The KuPS doctor was in his hotel room. The only available help was the CEO of the club, who was sitting at the same table Jarmo Heiskanen.

Heiskanen understood that now it was a real case and knew how to act. He used the so-called Heimlich hold on Ojala four times.

In a familiar grip from first aid courses, a fisted hand is placed on the diaphragm of a suffocating person. With the other hand, the fist is then pulled back and up. This is an attempt to remove a foreign object stuck in the respiratory tract.

Heiskanen’s Heimlich worked on the fourth attempt and a piece of meat flew out of Ojala’s throat.

“Many would not have realized what was happening, and many who were in the same state froze. Big thanks to Heiskanen for acting. In the end, I survived with a scare, but it has never happened so badly before,” says Ojala.

Ollipekka Ojala has been able to celebrate the Finnish championship two autumns in a row.

Heimlich the grip is not really tried in first aid courses, because a strong movement can even damage internal organs.

This did not happen to Ojala, who was examined by the team doctor, and he did not experience any pain. He involuntarily pushed back when Heiskanen growled.

“Jarmo said he had to do some work when a good 70-kilogram man pushed against me. Later on, we had adrenaline at the table and both of our hands were shaking. It touched my throat a little, but not that big”, commented Ojala, who thought about the situation immediately after the incident in disbelief.

Heiskanen commented on the event himself For Savon Sanomat previously.

“I had never had to do the Heimlich maneuver before. The guy was already turning blue,” Heiskanen told SS and added that he was unable to eat after the situation.

Heiskanen and Ojala discussed the startling situation later and the coach thanked the CEO again when KuPS celebrated the Finnish championship.

Ojala was able to coach normally in the next day’s match against St. Pölten. Even though the game ended in a stinging 2-3 loss with joint goals after overtime, coming home to my spouse and children became special.

“It had been a difficult and bad situation to send a message home after what had happened, when the others were in Finland and Austria itself. When I saw my spouse and children, I realized how the situation could be different. I am grateful for how well things are.”

Ojala says that her second child almost choked on a banana. At that time, Ojala was a saving angel. Experiences have taught him the importance of first aid skills.

“I try to be observant. I talked to my older sister that everyone who deals with children needs to be taught that they have the ability to act.”

Ojala hasn’t had time to deal with what happened yet, because KuPS’ games at the end of the season took the attention away. He plans to discuss the matter with a work psychologist.

“Yes, it was pretty close. Other things seem small and I can take a more relaxed approach.”

Two the coach who won consecutive Finnish championships and KuPS do not yet have a contract for the next season.

Ojala enjoys his time with his family in Kuopio and would like to continue, but of course does not want to lead the champion team of a major Finnish club under any conditions. However, he doesn’t stress about it.

Somewhat ironically, CEO Heiskanen is sitting on the other side of the negotiation table.

“We know how to deal with things professionally, and we don’t use what happened as a counter-argument on one side or the other,” says Ojala.