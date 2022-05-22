Monday, May 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Olivier Giroud took over as AC Milan champion

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Giroud scored two goals on Sunday.

AC Milan won the final round of the Italian main series Serie A with 3-0 goals for Sassuolo and secured the championship. Olivier Giroud finished off the opening goal in the 17th minute and doubled the lead a quarter later. Franck Kessie made the final readings during the first half.

Local rival Inter was the only team able to threaten AC Milan’s championship dreams yet in the final round. Inter beat Sampdoria 3-0 Ivan Perisicin and hit twice Joaquin Correan with paints.

AC Milan’s two-point lead in the series lasted with the win and guaranteed the team its first championship since 2011.

#Football #Olivier #Giroud #Milan #champion

See also  James Webb space telescope sends first images
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

They discover a new test to know if you have been infected with COVID: this is how it works

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.