Giroud scored two goals on Sunday.

AC Milan won the final round of the Italian main series Serie A with 3-0 goals for Sassuolo and secured the championship. Olivier Giroud finished off the opening goal in the 17th minute and doubled the lead a quarter later. Franck Kessie made the final readings during the first half.

Local rival Inter was the only team able to threaten AC Milan’s championship dreams yet in the final round. Inter beat Sampdoria 3-0 Ivan Perisicin and hit twice Joaquin Correan with paints.

AC Milan’s two-point lead in the series lasted with the win and guaranteed the team its first championship since 2011.