Football Olivier Giroud posed on the cover of a gay magazine without a shirt and speaks for sexual equality: “I understand the pain of coming out of the closet”

Who was last year’s most powerful striker in the English Premier League? Liverpool Mohamed Salah or Manchester City Sergio Agüero? Or maybe Manchester United Bruno Fernandes?

None of them. The correct answer is Chelsea Olivier Giroud. In 2020, he scored a goal every 106 minutes in his Premier League matches. Agüero needed 114 minutes, Salah 121 minutes and Fernandes 134 minutes.

“I’ve been told I have scored every 63 minutes this season,” Giroud said in January Skysports in an interview.

Giroud is right when it comes to the goals of the Champions League, among other things. He hit the Seville net with four goals in the group stage.

Giroud has scored six goals in the Champions League this season (one this year): He is the overwhelming number one in power stats. The goal is scored every 43 minutes. Number one on the goal exchange, ten goals for Dortmund Erling Braut Haaland, has taken 71 minutes to complete the goal.

Olivier Giroud posed with his daughter for the World Cup trophy in his hand.­

Coin the other side is that Giroud’s playing time is significantly shorter than that of goal-makers who usually make headlines. Giroud is rarely in the opening lineup, and Chelsea’s new manager Thomas Tuchel has found very little use for Giroud as a substitute either.

During the Tuchel, Giroud have been in the opening lineup five and four times to change substitutions. Throughout the match, he has sat on the bench as many as eleven times and twice he has not been in the lineup at all.

For a full 90 minutes, Giroud has never played during Tuchel. Two goals have been scored, so the performance statistics have also deteriorated significantly during the spring.

Why Giroud plays so little? A major reason is the way we play. Giroud isn’t particularly well-suited to the fast-paced vertical runs that Chelsea has Timo Werner, the embodiment of inefficiency.

Giroud is a classic one-touch scorer: he is on duty in the penalty area and strikes the goal. By the turn of the year, Giroud had scored 37 goals in Chelsea, of which as many as 31 were scored with one touch.

“Most of the time [hyökkäyksissä] I’m back to back, ”Giroud says.

When the ball comes to Giroud, he tries to either solve it himself or share the ball with his teammates.

“I try to be fast in the box [rangaistusalueella] and finish as quickly as possible. I practice it a lot, ”Giroud says.

Giroud’n the game style has also produced a few classic goals. The most famous is the scorpion kick he still took while playing at Arsenal. The goal was born on January 1, 2017, and the International Football Association (Fifa) awarded Giroud the finest of the season 2016–2017 with the Puskas Award.

“To be honest, I’ve never practiced the scorpion kick,” Giroud confessed to Skysports.

A more recent handsome goal emerged in the Champions League quarter-finals against Athlético Madrid. Giroud scored the only goal with a scissor kick.

Field outside Giroud is known in particular for two things. For his faith and advocate for sexual equality.

“I pray regularly and when I have to make a complicated choice, I give it into the hands of Christ. In fact, there is a lucky star above my head. Everything that happens to me is a bonus, ”Giroud said in 2018 Le Figarolle.

Giroud says he is very tolerant. While still playing in the French league in Montpellier, he posed for a gay magazine Têtun on the cover without a shirt and to support the British gay community he wore rainbow shoelaces in his football boots.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done in the football world on this, to put it mildly,” Giroud told Le Figaro.

“I understand the pain and difficulty of getting out of the closet. It’s a real ordeal after working with myself for years. ”

Giroud has also received attention because of its appearance. He has been voted the “hottest player” in the Premier League, among others, and one of his nicknames is “charming striker”.

What is also special is that among football supporters in Finland, Giroud has his own nicknames: Seksi-Olli and “handsome”.

Even Viaplay and V Sport match reports often hear the term Sex-Olli used. Yle, Iltalehti and MTV, among others, have also put the term Seksi-Olli in the headlines.

Olivier Giroud attracts attention both on and off the field.­

Chelsea-Fulham on Saturday at 7.30pm. Viaplay and V Sport are playing match.