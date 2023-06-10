Football | Ökyseura Manchester City has a reputation as a spendthrift – its challengers have spent their millions much more stupidly

Jack Grealish, worth more than one hundred million euros, is rising to the top level in Manchester City, but huge transfer sums are associated with risks. Most of the giant acquisitions of Premier League clubs never live up to the expectations charged to their transfer fee. The story is published in cooperation with Urheilulehti.

Soccer the next world shuddered as usual in the summer of 2021, when Manchester City paid Aston Villa around 117 million euros From Jack Grealish.

The English player’s opening season in the ranks of the champion team was challenging, and the label of a giant flop was settled on his shoulders.

The current season has changed the narrative. Grealish has had an excellent season at Manchester City, who have already won their third consecutive Premier League title and the FA Cup this season.

For Grealish, the improvement in level was predictable. The same pattern has been repeated for other City players Pep Guardiola’s in the era. Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez played stuffy opening seasons at Manchester City and burst into flames in the second season.

In the case of Grealish, the transfer amount of more than 100 million euros made the difference. It is not a new or surprising thing that the sums paid for players get out of hand in the Premier League. At the moment, Premier League clubs have paid more than 100 million euros for four players, and more such giant deals are on the way in the current trend.

We went through the 15 most expensive acquisitions of Premier League clubs. Most of them have not lived up to expectations. What kind of risks are associated with expensive player purchases?

Premier League clubs Of the 15 most expensive player purchases, two can be listed as undeniably worth their money. They are the ninth Liverpool top on the list Virgil van Dijk and last on the list, i.e. Manchester City, which is in 15th place Kevin De Bruynewho has been one of the best players in the Premier League for years.

Grealish is rising to the ranks of the successful with his current methods.

Of course, it is open to interpretation how hard one must rise to be worthy of the title of the second most expensive player in the history of the series. Although Grealish has played excellently this season, he is not among Manchester City’s three most important players.

De Bruyne, Erling Haaland as well as for example Rodri and Ruben Dias have come to Manchester City tens of millions of euros cheaper than Grealish. There is no doubt in the sum a certain kind of “add-on”, the extra price paid for an English player.

The first conclusion from the list of the most expensive purchases is that money gives the opportunity for success, but does not guarantee it. What is important is which big clubs know how to use their money correctly.

Liverpool paid almost 85 million euros for Virgil van Dijk.

Of the 15 most expensive player purchases of the Premier League clubs, a third have been made by Chelsea and a third by Manchester United. None of the players they have acquired has performed at the level required for their price.

Of course, currently the most expensive player in history, Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, has only been playing in West London for a few months. Chelsea’s Wesley Fofanaof Manchester United Antony and Liverpool Darwin Nuñez are only playing their first season in their current clubs. For them, it is too early to make a final judgment about success.

In any case, Chelsea and Manchester United are examples of big clubs with money but no sporting vision. The individual acquisitions of really big money by the successful clubs of recent years, Manchester City and Liverpool, have succeeded quite well.

The 80 million euro Kepa Arrizabalaga is not necessarily even Chelsea’s best goalkeeper.

Second the conclusion is that huge transfer amounts are also a risk for the players themselves, even though they cannot influence them as such.

The transfer fee is something that the leading British media and the rest of the football world inevitably compares players to day after day. Fernandez, for example, is an excellent footballer, and Chelsea can build on him for years to come.

However, is he the best midfielder in the world, as you would expect for a transfer fee of 121 million euros? No.

Is it Kepa Arrizabalaga the best goalkeeper in the world or Marc Cucurella the best wing pack in the world, when both are the most expensive in terms of transfer fees? Neither of them is necessarily the best in their position, even at Chelsea.

Harry Maguire is the most classic example of a player in recent years who has crumbled under the expectations caused by his transfer fee. Maguire always plays better in the England national team than in Manchester United, where his moves are watched with the magnifying glass of the world’s most expensive top.

Third the conclusion is that certain medium-sized or small clubs on the scale of the Premier League have been able to cash in on their brightest diamonds. For example, Leicester has made more than 200 million euros with three players (Maguire, Fofana and Mahrez).

It is also clear that the giant clubs are the ones who make expensive acquisitions.

The most expensive outside of the Premier League’s so-called big six is ​​only the 20th most expensive acquisition in the league’s history Alexander Isak. Newcastle paid 70 million euros for him last summer.

Of course, it was the first super acquisition of the now sunken Newcastle, and there are likely to be more in the future from the North East of England.

The next player, who comes from outside the giant clubs, can be searched for a long time on the list. He is the 54th most expensive signing in Premier League history Sebastien Hallerfor which West Ham paid 50 million euros at the time.

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter starts on Saturday at 10 p.m.