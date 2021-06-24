Genoa – Historic was that double Milan derby in the 2002-2003 season valid for a place in the Champions League final. In the double confrontation between Inter and Milan at San Siro it ends 0-0 in the first leg and 1-1 in the return. Despite the double parity, to reach the Juve in the final it is the Rossoneri who, thanks to the away goal rule, eliminate the “cousins”.

But it was not only the derby between the Milanese that was decided by away goals: it would be enough to scroll through the games of this season to realize how much this rule – often discussed and criticized – is decisive in European competitions and beyond. Juventus, for example, were eliminated by Porto after the 2-1 in Portugal and the 3-2 at the Stadium (total 4-4). Also this season, Bayern Munich said goodbye to the Champions dream following a double confrontation with PSG which saw them lose 3-2 at home and win 1-0 at the Parco dei Principi.

Uefa press release

Today the turning point: Uefa has in fact made official that it has approved the proposal to eliminate the rule of away goals from every international competition (Champions League, Europa League and Conference League) starting from the 2021-2022 season. With the new formula, in the event of a tie between home and away matches, it will go to extra time and then to penalties.

“Many different factors may have influenced this decline in the ‘home factor’ – the note reads -, including a better quality of the pitch and standardized dimensions of the pitch, better stadium infrastructures, higher safety conditions, greater protection of referees, a broader and more articulated television coverage of the matches, more comfortable travel conditions, a tight football calendar that imposes turnover and changes in the format of competitions ».

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS