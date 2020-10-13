Football Of the Irish team facing the owls, two players were sidelined due to corona infection and four others due to exposures

“Everyone is now on their toes because of the coronavirus,” striker Daryl Horgan said.

Irish on the national football team, the results of the corona tests have caused confusion in recent days. The Irish Times reported that the player who got a positive test result on Sunday night had a negative result on Monday and again a positive result in the third test.

The player in question could not travel to Finland for the fourth match of the League of Nations. It was decided to test the player again because in the team tests, a member of the coaching team had previously received a false positive result.

However, the player’s test result was not incorrect. It was the second positive test result for the team in the last few days.

Earlier, one player had already been found on the team who had received a positive test result. As a result, four other players had been sidelined from the team due to possible exposure. Those exposed players were John Egan, Callum Robinson, Callum O’Dowda and Alan Browne. There were no exposures for the other player who tested positive.

The Irish Football Association has announced that it will investigate the team’s activities in relation to the coronavirus during this international game week.

The team the attacker Daryl Horganin according to football, the situation is the same as in any other society.

“Everyone is now on their toes because of the coronavirus. It is not known if it has been exposed to someone at the airport or someone who goes to school with your children. This is a strange time for everyone. All you have to do is follow the instructions and do everything as correctly as possible, ”Horgan said.

Ireland experienced other setbacks before the Finland match. In the Wales match James McClean received a red card and is banned. Top Kevin Long injured against Wales.

Ireland had to invite four players to the men’s national team from the under-21 national team. They moved from the youth team Dara O’Shea, Jason Knight, Ryan Manning and Ronan Curtis. The Irish players come mainly from the English Premier League and English Championship clubs.

On Thursday, Ireland lost the playoffs in the European Championship qualifiers against Slovakia and on Sunday it played an undefeated draw against Wales. A new head coach Stephen Kennyn under Ireland has now played four matches without winning. Finland will face Ireland on Wednesday at the Olympic Stadium.

Irish team against Finland:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic), Kevin Long (Burnley), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jason Knight (Derby County), Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers).