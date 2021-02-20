Football Now there’s a real paintball: Ajax released a video compilation of all the King’s Ajax paints in honor of Jari Litmanen’s 50th anniversary

Jari Litmanen turns 50 today, Saturday.

Finland football player of all time Jari Litmanen announced in his birthday interviews that he will not celebrate his 50th birthday today, Saturday.

However, that hasn’t stopped his former clubs from celebrating a gracious goal scorer. Most prominently, Litmanen took note of Ajax in Amsterdam, which released a video compilation of all of Ajaman’s Ajax paints. They were born in 255 matches 133.

If the video does not appear, you can watch it from here.

Litmanen played his best professional games. In Ajax, Litmanen was, among other things, winning the Champions League in the spring of 1995. The following year, Litmanen won the Champions League goal exchange. At the time, Ajax played in the final again, but Juventus took the trophy after a penalty shootout.

Congratulations were also issued by FC Barcelona, ​​the Finnish national football team, the Champions League and Lahti Reipas, among others.