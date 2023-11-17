Football | Now the Huuhkaji have a place to wash their faces – HS is watching the last home match of the European Championship qualifier

Finland meets Northern Ireland in the European Championship qualifying match.

Football In the European Championship qualifier, the Finnish national football team will meet Northern Ireland at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium today, Friday.

The match starting at 19:00 will be followed moment by moment in this article.

Finland has already lost its chance to qualify for the European Championship, but after three consecutive defeats, the team has a chance to wash its face in its last home match of the qualifiers. Finland beat Northern Ireland in their away match last March with a score of 1–0.

The Finnish team received happy news on the day of the match: the head coach recovered from the illness caused by the coronavirus Markku Kanerva is normally involved in the team’s activities in the evening’s match.