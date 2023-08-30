Football | Now it happened: Harry Kane put on lederhosen and had to taste a strange sausage

Harry Kane is gradually being taught the Bavarian ways.

When Harry Kane moved from Tottenham of the English Premier League to Bayern Munich of the German Bundesliga, it was speculated that Kane will have to wear the traditional German leather lederhosen. In the end, a more violent experience than the pants would be tasting the German “white sausage” weißwurst.

“Tastes better than it looks,” says Kane in a video published by Germany’s Skysports on X (formerly Twitter).

Kane has Bayern as a guide for the correct handling of that sausage Thomas Müller.

“You have to do a cross-section. The first piece is a bit tricky. It has to be cut completely,” explains Müller.

What about lederhosen?

“The shorts are a bit tight. I haven’t used these before,” laughs Kane.

Finally, Kane and Bayern’s Canadian defender, who is also present in the video Alphonso Davies try opening a beer bottle with another beer bottle. Kane can’t do it, but Davies, who has been playing for Bayern longer, can.

In the field Kane has started strongly in the Bundesliga. He has scored three goals in the first two matches. Bayern has won both matches.