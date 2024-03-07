Football | Now it became clear why Kristoffer Olsson suddenly lost consciousness at home

Kristoffer Olsson is being treated in a hospital in Århus.

In Danish Swedish national team player playing in FC Midtjylland Kristoffer Olsson additional information has been received about the situation, says the player's club on their website.

Olsson lost consciousness at home on February 20 and was rushed to Aarhus University Hospital. Now, after several examinations and tests, the cause has appeared to be several small blood clots on both sides of the brain.

This is due to an extremely rare inflammatory condition in the blood vessels of the brain. The diagnosis corresponds to the ideas on the basis of which Olsson has been treated until now.

Olsson's the condition is now stable and some progress has been noted in his condition. In the near future, doctors will try to gradually wean Olsson off the ventilator, but he is still in intensive care.

According to the release, nothing can be said about the duration of the treatment and the final prognosis yet.

Olsson has played in the Danish premier league since 2022. The Swedish national team has accumulated 47 games.