Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal brought down Arsenal on Saturday, who can no longer get ahead of Manchester City.

Football The English Premier League championship battle was given the final seal on Saturday, when league runner-up Arsenal lost no points as a guest of Nottingham Forest.

Forest’s Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi placed the ball Aaron Ramsdale behind in the 19th minute of the match and decided a 1–0 home win for the team at the tail end of the series.

This is how the Premier League championship was decided in the quietest possible way. Arsenal fell to 81 points and can no longer get past Manchester City, who have 85 points.

Arsenal have one game left, Manchester City three. City will play their next match on Sunday at home against Chelsea.

The championship is City’s ninth in the Premier League or its predecessor in the 1st division. The previous ones came in 1937, 1968, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

The 25-year-old Awoniyi has been on a scoring spree in recent rounds, as he scored two goals in both Southampton and Chelsea’s nets before the Arsenal match.

Saturday’s goal was his ninth in the Premier League this season.

In the Premier League was also played on Saturday for places in the group stage of the Champions League, to which the four best teams in the series qualify.

Manchester United secured their grip on the fourth place by defeating Bournemouth away Casemiro by hitting 1–0.

At the same time, Liverpool was held to a 1-1 home draw against Aston Villa. The visitors grabbed the win of Jacob Ramsey thanks to the goal, but Liverpool equalized in the 89th minute when Roberto Firmino finished Mohamed Salah’s from a wonderful outlying center.

Manchester United and third-placed Newcastle have 69 points with two games to go.

Liverpool are fifth with 66 points, but have only one game left.

Also Liverpool’s second team, Everton, recovered in the final moments when Yerry Mina equalized against Wolverhampton Wanderers to 1–1 in 98.54.

The hit in the ninth minute of extra time of the match was vital for Everton, who are fighting for their place in the league, who rose to 33 points with the draw.

Of the teams in the relegation zone, Leeds have 31 points and Leicester 30, but they have played one fewer match than Everton.