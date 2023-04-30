Sunday, April 30, 2023
Football | Norwich, who will be playing without Teemu Pukki next season, will not return to the Premier League

April 30, 2023
Norwich will play in the English Championship next season as well.

Football Norwich City, playing in the English Championship, lost the chance to qualify for promotion to the Premier League on Saturday.

Norwich lost their away match to West Bromwich 1–2. When the team has one more match to play, the difference to the last qualifying spot is six points.

Norwich’s “elevator tube” thus ends. Norwich were promoted to the Premier League for the 2019–2020 season, relegated the following season and promoted again for the 2021–2022 season and relegated again.

During all these seasons, the team’s number one striker has been the Finnish national team striker Teemu Pukki, who will leave the club after this season. Pukki has not announced where he will play next season.

In Saturday’s match, Pukki came on as a substitute in the 64th minute, when the situation was already 2-1 to West Bromwich. Pukki has scored ten goals this season.

