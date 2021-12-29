Leicester overthrew Liverpool.

Finland national team striker Teemu Pukin represented Norwich’s miserable fall season came to a harsh end when the team’s final game of the year at Crystal Palace dragged its guests 3-0 into the English Premier League. The buck didn’t play.

Norwich had to face the match with an even more anonymous group, as Pukki as well Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons were sidelined “due to injury or illness,” Norwich said With their Twitter account before the game. In the middle of the series, Palace took the lead in the 8th minute Odsonne Edouardin with a penalty kick, and Jean-Philippe Mateta mixed Jeffrey Schlupp sealed the home win in the first half.

Norwich lost all of their five league games in December without scoring a goal, and played 14 times on their own. The team is last in the series after collecting just two wins from 19 games and a total of 10 points. Pukki, who has hit five times, is the team’s top scorer, Norwich has scored only eight league goals. There are 42 goals scored.

In Tuesday’s late game, second-placed Liverpool bowed to a 0-1 away loss to Leicester after Ademola Lookman used Leicester’s only goal shot. The match came in 59 minutes. Liverpool star at opening hours Mohamed Salah failed in the penalty kick.

For Liverpool, the loss was the second of the league season, and the difference with top team Manchester City is six points with the series now in the middle. Chelsea are on a par with Liverpool.

Series of the top teams on Tuesday were also West West and Tottenham. West Ham lost early in a away game against Watford, however Tomas Soucekin and Said Benrahman the goals in a couple of minutes at the end of the opening half turned the game around.

West Ham eventually won 4-1 and is fifth in the series. Watford is in last place at the preserver, 17th, three points ahead of Norwich.

Tottenham, who was sixth, lost to Southampton as a guest James Ward-Prowsen hitting the home team, but Mohammed Salisun a foul in the penalty area brought a dot to Tottenham and an expulsion to Salisu.

Harry Kane hit a penalty kick into the net, but the victory against a weak opponent was missed. With a draw, Tottenham is West Ham with a point, and a coach Antonio Conte at the same time, he recorded club history: he is the first Tottenham coach to clear his first seven league games without a loss.