Teemu Pukki came on for England.

English Norwich City will advance to the fourth round of the English Cup after winning the first league, the third division of Coventry, with a score of 2-0 on Saturday.

Norwich recycled his key players in the match. Finnish striker Teemu Pukki came on in 72 minutes, and was close to scoring. Pukki advanced from the right side of the penalty area, deflected the defender and placed the outside corner with a post that saved Coventry from the third setback.

The match was practically decided in the very first minutes, for Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill scored by McLean in the 6th minute and Hugill in the 7th minute.

Saturday afternoon The biggest surprise of the cup matches was in the Chorley-Derby match, where the sixth division Chorley won Wayne Rooneyn piloted Derby with goals 2-0.

The victory is largely explained by the fact that Derby had to play mainly with players under the age of 23, as the No. 1 team is in corona quarantine and the Derby training center is also closed.