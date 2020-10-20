Upgrade
Football Norwich Manager’s overture to Teemu Puk already got confusing features: “He took Finland alone to the European Championships”

October 20, 2020
Teemu Pukki’s goal numbers have dropped this year, but manager Daniel Farke has strong confidence in his Finnish striker.

“We we need Teemu as the air we breathe, ”the Norwich manager Daniel Farke stated Monday at a media event.

Farke spoke about the Finnish striker from Norwich Teemu Pukista, who has faced criticism virtually throughout the current year as scores have fallen. In the English Championship, Pukki has scored one goal in five matches.

In last weekend’s match, Pukki only came on the field at the end of the match. According to Farke, playing Puk must be spared because he has to play a lot during the season.

“He also plays for the national team because he is there [Suomessa] superstar. More or less, he took Finland alone to the European Championships, ”Farke claimed.

“He made double-digit readings in the Premier League for a team that rumbled in the series. He brought us a win this season in the Huddersfield match with his goal pass. He brought us a point with his handicap against Preston. ”

Farke called doubts about Puk’s significance for Norwich crazy.

“He has played more matches than anyone else in English football in the last two years and scored almost 40 goals.”

Farke recalled that no one knew anything about Puk two years ago.

“Now that we only played in the Premier League a few weeks ago, everyone wants to [Mestaruussarjassa] beat Norwich. ”

Norwich will face Birmingham today, Tuesday, at 9:45 p.m. V Sport Football and Viaplay show the match.

