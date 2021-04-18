Norwich secured a return to the Premier League on Saturday as the worst threaters slammed in their own matches.

Norwich The City lost 1 to 3 to Bournemouth late Saturday night, but the rise in the Premier League had already been confirmed earlier in the day after Swansea and Brentford froze in their own matches.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke said after the match that the team followed the day-up-settling matches at the hotel.

“I have to say that Swansea match (ended 2-2 against Wycombe) the final seconds were probably the most unnerving that I have looked this season. My hands were really sweating, ”Farke said Norwich Evening News.

“When the rise was confirmed, it was a great moment. I felt a lot of joy, pride and relief. It was a pleasure to enjoy it with these guys. ”

Farke admitted to his surprise that both, Swansea and Brentford, lost points on Saturday. When the matches ended, the players ventilated wildly.

“Several players came from their rooms and we watched the last moments of the matches together.”

Farke promised that players will now be allowed to celebrate the promotion to the Premier League.

“They deserve all the praise. They have played in strange conditions: no fans, empty stadiums, no proper training season, shortened season. They are allowed to party a bit. ”

Norwich paint cannon Teemu Pukki already pondered in March Skysports in an interview that he and the club have something to prove compared to the previous quick visit to the Premier League.

“We want to prove that we are good enough for that level.”

Pukki could not say why the 2019–2020 season went so badly wrong.

“I think we were good enough when we got up, but after a good start to the season, we couldn’t get up to that level,” Pukki said.

“Now we are better prepared. We are the most experienced of the year and we have good new players. ”