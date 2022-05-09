Football Norwegian star Erling Braut Haaland near transfer to Manchester City

Haaland has already undergone a medical examination in Belgium.

21 years old Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haalandin his career is continuing in Manchester City, playing in the English Premier League.

Sports media The Athletic reports from its German sources that the transfer of Haaland has already been agreed between the City and Borussia Dortmund, the current club in Haaland.

The deal is set to be confirmed this week, according to The Athletic. City and Haaland agree personal terms of the agreement as early as last month.

Also a British broadcaster BBC said on Monday, based on his sources, of the Haaland agreement. A transfer of £ 63 million, or about € 74 million, has been agreed, according to the BBC. The transfer is expected to be confirmed soon, according to the BBC.

German sports channel Sport 1: n according to the Haaland agreement is for five years. The channel claims that the Norwegian receives a higher salary than Kevin De Bruyne.

Haaland According to media reports, wanted to negotiate everything before Saturday ‘s home game against Hertha Berlin in order to say goodbye to its own supporters.

Bundesliga television rights holder Sky Haaland said on Monday that Haaland had announced his intention to leave and that Manchester City had been in contact with Dortmund.

Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure (DH) reported that Haaland had visited Manchester City for a medical examination in Brussels. According to DH, the location was chosen because of its geographical location and the least possible attention.

The newspaper said Haaland passed the inspection and returned to Germany immediately afterwards.

German football magazine Kicker for his part, quoting the German news agency DPA, that Borussia Dortmund had released Haaland on Monday for personal matters.

Sports Director of Dortmund Sebastian Kehl announced on Sport 1 on Sunday that he hopes the situation in Haaland will be clear this week.