Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Football Norwegian star Erling Braut Haaland cried out in pain and scored two goals when fjord took its biggest win in 30 years

March 29, 2022
in World Europe
Norway overthrew Armenia at its home stadium in Ullevaal as high as 9-0.

Norwegian the biggest star of the national football team Erling Braut Haaland cried Tuesday night in pain while in Armenia Arman Hovhannisyan knocked him out in the international match.

Hovhannisyan received a red card after 17 minutes for unsportsmanlike behavior. Haaland was the scorer.

“It was a tough game for Erling, and he had a lot of blood around his ankles. That is why we are resting him, ”the Norwegian assistant coach Kent Bergersen told Norwegian TV2 on a Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gangin (VG).

Haaland, representing Borussia Dortmund, made Norway’s first and fifth hits after the fall of Armenia 9-0.

After the match, Haaland received praise from a Norwegian TV2 expert interviewed by VG From Jesper Mathisen.

“He scored two goals, giving up the penalty kick Joshua King and gave one goal pass. It is unbelievable that such a good player has a Norwegian passport. ”

See also  Belgium news up-to-date: Car crashes into people at carnival party

Crush victory was the largest in Norway in 30 years, according to VG. Norway overthrew San Marino on 10 and 10 September 1992.

The time of the opening goal of Haaland was 23.44. Norway scored their fourth goal in a time of 32.51, with only nine minutes and seven seconds between 1-0 and 4-0. The last time Norway painted Four times as fast in 1965 was on the Thai network.

On Tuesday, Norway’s number one cannon was three goals finished by Joshua King.

