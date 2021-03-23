Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Football Norwegian national team plans protest against Qatar’s repression – “We want to put pressure on Fifa”

March 23, 2021
In a poll by Norwegian newspaper VG, 55 percent of respondents were in favor of Norway boycotting the World Cup.

Norwegian the players of the men’s national football team are planning a joint gesture to show their support for the migrant workers on the construction sites of the stadiums at the Qatar World Cup stadiums.

Norway will start qualifying for the Qatar World Cup on Wednesday against Gibraltar. Players plan to make their gestures before the match.

“We are going to do something concrete. We want to put pressure on Fifa (the International Football Association) to act more directly and more strictly in Qatar. More needs to be demanded of working conditions, ”the Norwegian head coach Ståle Solbakken said at a news conference on Tuesday.

More than 6,500 migrant workers have reportedly died at construction sites at the Qatar World Cup. In a poll by Norwegian newspaper VG, 55 percent of respondents were in favor of Norway boycotting the World Cup.

