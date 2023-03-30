Football | Norwegian media: Honka selling goal stick to Agon Sadik’s Rosenborg

Sadiku was Honga’s best scorer last season.

Football According to the Norwegian media, FC Honka from Espoo, which is preparing for the Veikkausliiga season, is selling a goal stick Agon Sadiku for Norwegian Rosenborg.

According to the Norwegian TV 2, the transfer price would be around 600,000 euros. The transfer amount could increase to around 725,000 euros if certain clauses of the contract were fulfilled.

Sadiku, 20, scored ten goals in the Veikkausliiga regular season last season and four more in the championship. He has played two international matches, both in January of this year.

Under In the 21-year-old national team, Sadiku has played five matches and scored two goals.

According to TV 2, Rosenborg offers Sadiku a five-year contract. Finns are already playing in the club Santeri Väänänen.