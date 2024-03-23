Football | North Korea unexpectedly canceled the World Cup qualifying match against Japan – the background may be the fear of bacteria

Officially, the match was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

North Korea and next Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Japan has been cancelled. The matter was confirmed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), reports news agency AFP.

The reason for the cancellation is “unforeseen circumstances”. The match was supposed to be played in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea.

The teams met on Thursday in Tokyo. Japan won the match 1–0.

Initially, the AFC announced that the match would be moved from Pyongyang to a neutral ground, but the match was eventually cancelled. The matter had also been discussed with the International Football Association (FIFA).

North Korea had announced that it would not be able to organize the match, but no reason was given by the North Korean representatives.

The AFC has not confirmed whether the match will be played at a later date.

Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday that North Korea did not want to host the match for fear of bacterial infections in Japan.

Head of the Japan Football Association Kozo Tashima said, according to AFP, that North Korean officials had asked at halftime of Thursday's match if Japan could also host Tuesday's match.

“I told them that this came so suddenly and that I can't give an affirmative answer at the same time. I told them it would take us a couple of days to respond. I said that it [järjestäminen] is difficult,” Tashima stated.

North Korea and Japan have been tense for decades. The background is Japan's brutal occupation of the Korean peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

The most recent conflict is missiles fired by North Korea that flew in Japanese airspace.

No international matches have been played in Pyongyang since 2019, i.e. since the corona pandemic.