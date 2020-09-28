Upgrade
Football No. 1 MyPan players have no coronavirus

September 28, 2020
The club’s match against AC Kajaani was postponed from Saturday to a later date as a precaution.

Football The results of the corona virus tests of MyPan from Kouvola, who is number one, are negative, club said on its website.

MyPan had to travel on Saturday to visit AC Kajaani, however the match was postponed as a precautionary measure after multiple players developed coronavirus-like symptoms.

The symptomatic players took a coronavirus test, and the team was able to return to normal life as early as Monday thanks to the negative test results.

The Football Association will announce the date of the match postponed on Saturday later. MyPa will play their next match at home against KTP on Wednesday.

