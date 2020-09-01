Football Niko Hämäläinen, an unknown new player in the owls, speaks out against racism and for equality: “Change must happen in the United States”

Kanerva was attracted to choose the Finnish national team.

Finland the national football team has created its leather over the last ten years and renewed its face. During that time, a lot of minority players have joined the national team: immigrants, descendants of immigrants and dark-skinned players. Today, the A national team has a new diverse and multicultural face.

Head coach Markku Kanervan the most recent national team group has four dark-skinned players: Nikolai Alho, Glen Chamber, Pyry Soiri and Niko Hämäläinen. Alho was once the Owl’s first dark-skinned player.

Hämäläinen is perhaps the most unknown of the players on the national team with this wound. It is largely because he grew up in Florida and never played in the Finnish leagues. The 178-cent left flank has previously played in only one A national team practice match but has now sealed his choice of national team between Finland and the United States.

“I am proud that I have received an invitation to the national team, when we face two big teams,” Niko Hämäläinen said on Tuesday Tali on the edge of the football field.

Niko Hämäläinen is a player of QPR playing in the English Championship Series.­

Although Hämäläinen is unknown in Finland, he is well known as a footballer in the United States, England and Scotland. On social media, Hämäläinen has used his position as a professional footballer and spoken out for equality. He has been involved in the Black Lives Matter movement under his own influence.

“I grew up in the United States and I am very aware of the issues of what is happening in the country. Everyone should be treated equally. I’ve been using my voice in social media, which I have published a lot of messages. When I and other athletes communicate things, we make other people realize that the problems are ongoing. ”

According to Hämäläinen, change is needed in the United States, especially because of what has happened in recent decades. He hopes others will exercise their right to vote as well.

“Now things are recorded on video so people see them more often. There must be a change. I hope people exercise their right to vote. ”

He says he often hears from his friends the nasty experiences they have to experience because of their skin color.

“They said, for example, that the guards followed them to the store, mainly because of their skin color. We are all human beings and we should all be treated in the same way. I get angry when I see videos of such cases. Nothing like that should happen. People need to use their voices and talk about how no one should be above others. ”

What did you think of the boycotts of athletes in the United States?

“The boycott of the NBA was a big deal because it’s the biggest sport out there. The NBA players ’boycott of the games was a big wake-up call for everyone that the problems are big. I know the players on MLS from LAFC, and they said a boycott had to be done. ”

Hämäläinen thought for a long time about his choice between the United States and the Finnish national team. The conversation with Markku Kanerva attracted him to finally choose Finland.

“I was thinking about what’s best for my future. Finland was the best option. ”

The invitation was perhaps as expected, as Hämäläinen played so well in the Scottish Premier League last season on the Kilmarnock team, where he played thirty matches. He says last season was a big step forward in his career. Hämäläinen is still a player in the Queens Park Rangers, who will play in the English Championship, and he says he will try to get a place next on the QPR representative team.

“I hope to make a breakthrough on the number one team this season. I have to play with the number one team as much as possible, and then hopefully I get a seat in the European Championships. ”

Hämäläinen the paternal family was excited to hear that he had chosen Finland.

“My father was very happy when I told him that I had decided to play for the Finnish national team. Her family and grandmother called me excitedly. ”

Hämäläinen’s father, mother and sister still live in Florida. Hämäläinen Timo-father used to play football in the Kopari club in Kopari. There are other athletes in the family.

“My dad recently sent me a message about my young cousin who finished first in athletics sprinting.”

When he was younger, Hämäläinen always visited Kuopio during the summer, where he remembers well the spring at his grandmother’s cottage, fishing and good food. The Finnish language has been forgotten along the way. On the football field, he copes with even rudimentary vocabulary.

League of Nations match Finland-Wales on Thursday at 21.45. Viaplay shows the match live.