Football | Niklas Pyyhtiä makes a breakthrough in Italy: “You can’t humiliate anyone”

Finnish talent is not humbled in Bologna’s high-class team.

Finland one of football’s top promises Niklas Pyyhtia started the summer vacation in Finland with a good mood, because the man from Turku has behind him a successful season in the rock-hard Bologna FC team in Italy’s main league, Serie A.

“It was a really good feeling when I was able to participate in the men’s team ring last spring. I also got to play to some extent,” Niklas Pyyhtiä told STT by phone.

“It’s important to be involved in tough circles. It allows you to get used to the rhythm and tempo of the team and get involved better.”

In the fall of 2021, Pyyhtiä, who moved to Italy from Honga in Espoo when he was only 17 years old, made a breakthrough in Italy, which was slowed down by a broken ankle that happened in training at the beginning of last year, but now it already looks much brighter.

“At that time it was a crushing feeling, because the rest of the season went to that.”

Gone are in the past though. Last season, the 19-year-old junior miller of Turku Palloseura had full steam ahead again. The Finn, who got playing time in six games for a team ranked in the middle of Serie A, got a dose of self-confidence in the last match of the season, when he made a handsome advance to his team’s goal.

“It was a good end to the season because it was my first point in Serie A. It left a great feeling. I got more kick to do from the goal assist.”

Pyyhtiä still has one year left on his contract with Bologna.

Next in the season, Pyyhtiä hopes to get his chance as a player in the team’s starting line-up. It is not easy to clear a playing spot, because there are a lot of top players competing for the same playing minutes. Bologna’s midfielders have national team experience from teams in Scotland, Argentina, Croatia and Holland, for example.

“The competition is pretty damn tough. You must not humiliate anyone and give space to others. Things fly in the locker room in good spirits and we are friends, but when we go to the field, we fight for the same playing time.”

Pyyhtiä’s adaptation to the boot country has been facilitated by the continuous development of the Italian language.

“Learning the language is absolutely mandatory, because it is a common coaching language in Italian clubs. Learning the language is a valuable thing, considering life after the playing career as well.”

Finland in the game, Pyyhtiä is one of the mainstays of the under-21 national team. In the future, his goal is to become a player for the men’s national team, the Huuhkajie.

“Through the screens, it will come when it comes. I have to do well in the club team.”

However, now is the time to rest. Pyyhtiä has about three weeks of summer vacation.

“I’m spending my summer vacation in Turku, but it would be nice to go to a cottage somewhere during Midsummer. I also train in the summer. I want to be in good shape when I return to Italy.”