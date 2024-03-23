Football | Nike modified England's shirt – a terrible deal was born that made the Prime Minister thunder

The colors of the St. George's cross are different from the norm in England's new shirts.

Sports equipment giant Nike's vision of the St. George's cross on the England football team's jersey is heating up emotions in Britain. The news agency reports on the matter, among others Reutersnewspaper The Guardian and the public broadcasting company BBC.

The national team's new jerseys was introduced on Monday of this week, and critics have not spared their words regarding the detail found on the neck of the home shirt.

The cross of St. George, a red cross on a white or silver background, has been on the English flag since the 12th century and has also appeared on the national team's jerseys.

The cross is still there, but in addition to the red, it has shades of blue and purple. Nike invites change into a playful one and says its goal is to unite and inspire.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stuck his spoon into the hot boiling soup and said that he liked the original color of the St. George's cross better, the media reports.

“As for our national flags, we should not mess with them because they are a source of pride and identity, and perfect as they are,” Sunak said.

T-shirts with Harry Kane's name are already on sale in the England fan shop at Wembley Stadium.

Nike insisted in a statement that it was not intended to offend England supporters and added that the colors were taken from the heroes' training kit in 1966.

At that time, England won their only football world championship so far.

“The new home kit features a number of elements intended to pay homage to the 1966 world champions,” confirmed an FA spokesperson.

“This is not the first time that different colored designs inspired by the St. George's cross have been used on England's jerseys.”

English national team coach Gareth Southgate feels that the most important detail of the shirts is the logo, which is also behind the team's nickname The Three Lions.

“The three lions are the most important thing to have on the shirt,” Southgate stressed, according to the BBC.

“It is our iconic symbol and sets us apart from other national teams as well as England's rugby and cricket teams.”

Southgate does not think of the multi-colored cross as a St. George's cross, but as an artistic element, which he says he is not creative enough to understand.

The cross of St. George is an even more special color on England's purple away shirt than on the home shirt. The cross can be found on the inside of the shirt.

Former national team player John Barnes perceives the dispute as a storm in a glass of water.

“I didn't even know there was a flag on the back, so I don't know what the fuss is about,” he said, according to the BBC.

“I think the conversation would be different if it were divided into three lions. They don't change the color of the shirt, which is exactly the same, so there's a lot of fuss here.”

England will now play with the presented shirts in the summer European Championships in Germany.