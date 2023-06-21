Football | “Nightmare” – football crisis in Sweden, the European Championships threaten to remain a dream

The whiners are blaring, but the western neighbor has a completely different voice in the clock.

Finland the national football team is currently flying perhaps in the tailwind of all time. In Sweden, on the other hand, they dig deep.

Already in last autumn’s Nations League, Sweden plowed on a bad day, and the same hymn has continued in the ongoing European Championship qualifiers.

Late on Tuesday evening, it snowed again. This time, Austria beat Sweden 2–0 at home.

In these qualifiers, Sweden has now suffered decisive losses to both Austria and Belgium. The only victory came in the group jumbo from Azerbaijan.

The west coast of the Gulf of Pohjanlahti is starting to feel strained.

“A blue-and-yellow nightmare – a long way to the European Championship,” he shouted Aftonbladet headline Tuesday night.

“A Swedish nightmare in the qualifiers,” screamed another tabloid Expressen after the match ended and rounded off his message with a picture of the head coach in pain About Janne Andersson.

Swedish the situation in the qualifying group has become really difficult. At the top of the group with ten points is Austria, which has won three of its four matches and drawn once.

The mighty Belgium is in second place, with seven points after three matches.

Group three Sweden has only three points from three matches. Behind it are only Estonia and Azerbaijan, who both have one point.

For Sweden to be left out of the European Championship would be a disaster. It has participated in the games since 2000 six times in a row.

Today, 24 countries still qualify for the Games.