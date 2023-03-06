Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Football | Neymar’s ankle injury requires months of recovery – the season ends on the operating table

March 6, 2023
in World Europe
The Brazilian star’s club PSG announced the sad news on Monday.

Football Representing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the star team of the French league Neymar’s season over due to ankle injury, club announced on Monday.

The Brazilian star’s right ankle has been prone to injury in recent years. After the most recent ankle injury in February, the club’s doctors recommended ligament repair surgery to avoid the risk of the injury recurring.

The experts consulted by the club have confirmed the necessity of the operation.

The 31-year-old star player’s ankle will be operated on in the next few days in Doha. The club expects Neymar to recover to training fitness in 3-4 months.

Neymar has scored 31 goals in all competitions this season. Due to injury, he has also missed Champions League knockout stage matches in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

