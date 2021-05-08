Football Neymar signed a long extension agreement with PSG

The agreement, signed on Saturday, will keep the Brazilian at PSG until the end of the 2025 season.

Brazilian soccer star Neymar has signed a long-term extension agreement with its French club Paris Saint-Germain.

On Saturday, PSG announced that it had made a contract with Neymar until the end of the 2025 season.

“I’m really excited to continue the adventure at PSG,” Neymar said on the club’s website.

Neymar transferred to the Paris Club in August 2017 from FC Barcelona. The transfer amount was a record 222 million euros.

The Brassi striker has repeatedly expressed his satisfaction with his life at PSG during the spring.

“I’ve grown up here as a person and a player, so I’m very happy to be able to extend my contract. I hope to win many more awards here, ”he said.