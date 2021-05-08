Saturday, May 8, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Neymar signed a long extension agreement with PSG

by admin
May 8, 2021
in World
0

The agreement, signed on Saturday, will keep the Brazilian at PSG until the end of the 2025 season.

Brazilian soccer star Neymar has signed a long-term extension agreement with its French club Paris Saint-Germain.

On Saturday, PSG announced that it had made a contract with Neymar until the end of the 2025 season.

“I’m really excited to continue the adventure at PSG,” Neymar said on the club’s website.

Neymar transferred to the Paris Club in August 2017 from FC Barcelona. The transfer amount was a record 222 million euros.

The Brassi striker has repeatedly expressed his satisfaction with his life at PSG during the spring.

“I’ve grown up here as a person and a player, so I’m very happy to be able to extend my contract. I hope to win many more awards here, ”he said.

.
#Football #Neymar #signed #long #extension #agreement #PSG

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Sharjah Social Security adds the degree bonus to the subscription account

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?